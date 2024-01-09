Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,341 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.7% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.63 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

