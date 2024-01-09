Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $299.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $248.80 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYK. UBS Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.45.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

