Graypoint LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 86.4% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 876,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,117,000 after buying an additional 405,917 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 134,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000.

ACWX opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $51.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

