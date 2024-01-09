Graypoint LLC Purchases 152 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $485.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $212.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.