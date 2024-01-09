Graypoint LLC Raises Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.3 %

ADI stock opened at $188.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.39 and a 200 day moving average of $182.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

