Graypoint LLC Raises Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Graypoint LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 545,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,873,000 after acquiring an additional 67,211 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 498,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 116,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.74. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $42.22.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.