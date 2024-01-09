Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $11.13

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.13, but opened at $7.42. Grifols shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 5,851,385 shares trading hands.

GRFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,515,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,764,000 after buying an additional 103,445 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 8.2% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,061,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,100,000 after buying an additional 835,253 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 16.4% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,574,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,510,000 after buying an additional 1,351,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,505,000 after buying an additional 1,759,321 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after buying an additional 25,146 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

