GRIT Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.70

GRIT Investment Trust plc (LON:GRIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

GRIT Investment Trust Trading Down 17.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £127,400.00, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of -0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.24.

GRIT Investment Trust Company Profile

Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

