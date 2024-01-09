GRIT Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.70

GRIT Investment Trust plc (LON:GRIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01), with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).
GRIT Investment Trust Trading Down 17.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £127,400.00, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of -0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.24.
GRIT Investment Trust Company Profile
Global Resources Investment Trust Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Global Resources Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2012 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GRIT Investment Trust
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Five Below falls below EMA; is it time to buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for GRIT Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIT Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.