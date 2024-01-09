Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Down 5.5%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $76.00 and last traded at $76.28. Approximately 16,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 66,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $228.99 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 60.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 193.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Stories

