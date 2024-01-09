GSK (LON:GSK) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,578.00

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,578 ($20.11) and last traded at GBX 1,574.80 ($20.07), with a volume of 5379338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,549 ($19.75).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.03) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,440 ($18.36) to GBX 1,585 ($20.20) in a report on Monday, September 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,566.36 ($19.97).

The company has a market cap of £64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,053.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,437.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,425.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,783.78%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.48) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,834.93). 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

