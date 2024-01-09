GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Lifted by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,584 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in GSK were worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in GSK by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in GSK by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 21,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in GSK by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

GSK stock opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $82.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. GSK’s payout ratio is 35.75%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

