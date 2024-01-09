Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th.

GCG opened at C$43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$118.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.18. Guardian Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$37.20 and a twelve month high of C$46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Guardian Capital Group had a net margin of 229.17% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of C$62.61 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Guardian Capital Group will post 2.8220171 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GCG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

