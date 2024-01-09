Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

TSE:GCG.A opened at C$43.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$42.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.87. The firm has a market cap of C$967.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Guardian Capital Group has a 52-week low of C$36.98 and a 52-week high of C$47.00.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

