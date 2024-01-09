Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Gap Down to $26.34

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.34, but opened at $25.50. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 81,220 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HASI

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 415.79%.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 24,443 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,378,000 after buying an additional 1,847,577 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 72,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.