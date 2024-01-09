Happy Creek Minerals (CVE:HPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. (CVE:HPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 4932000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Happy Creek Minerals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.61.

Happy Creek Minerals Company Profile

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, tungsten, gold, and silver deposits. The company owns interest in the Highland Valley property, which consists of the Rateria property and the West Valley property located in south central British Columbia.

