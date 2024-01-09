Harbor Advisory Corp MA Acquires Shares of 5,876 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,876 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,942,497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $69,056,000 after buying an additional 57,368 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Intel by 14,576.9% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,493,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $124,206,000 after buying an additional 3,470,038 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 36.0% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.04. 9,688,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,877,027. The company has a market cap of $202.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.12, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.05. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.