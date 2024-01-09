Harbor Advisory Corp MA Cuts Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 3.5% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned 0.21% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000.

SRLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.91. The company had a trading volume of 989,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,177,169. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.62 and a 12-month high of $42.22.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

