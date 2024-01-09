Harbor Advisory Corp MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 257,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up approximately 2.7% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BIP stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,309. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.42 and a beta of 1.00. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 493.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BIP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading

