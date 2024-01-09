Harbor Advisory Corp MA Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.9% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $230.14. The stock had a trading volume of 305,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $234.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.