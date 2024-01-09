Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 1,295 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA trimmed its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 40,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,505. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.30. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $1.5914 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.34%.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

