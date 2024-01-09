Harbor Advisory Corp MA Sells 223 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

MDY traded down $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $498.46. The stock had a trading volume of 392,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,432. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $478.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.24. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

