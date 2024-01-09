Harbor Advisory Corp MA Trims Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 58,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,790. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $127.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.