Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HWD) Trading Down 0.4%

Hardwoods Distribution Inc (TSE:HWD – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$19.76 and last traded at C$19.78. 4,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 22,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.85.
Hardwoods Distribution Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.78.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the wholesale distribution of hardwood lumber and related sheet good and specialty products. The Company operates through its Canada and United States segments. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in operating a network of over 30 distribution centers in Canada and the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hardwoods Distribution
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.