Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (HROWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on January 31st

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HROWL opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09.

Get Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.