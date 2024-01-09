Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (HROWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on January 31st

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of HROWL opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09.
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Five Below falls below EMA; is it time to buy the dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.