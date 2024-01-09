Head to Head Analysis: CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD) & Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO)

CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD – Get Free Report) and Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CloudCommerce and Lavoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CloudCommerce alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CloudCommerce -142.97% N/A -397.89% Lavoro N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CloudCommerce and Lavoro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lavoro has a consensus price target of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 24.81%. Given Lavoro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lavoro is more favorable than CloudCommerce.

0.0% of CloudCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Lavoro shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of CloudCommerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CloudCommerce has a beta of -3.04, indicating that its share price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lavoro has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CloudCommerce and Lavoro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CloudCommerce $9.74 million 0.75 -$1.27 million ($0.01) -0.73 Lavoro $1.79 billion 0.56 -$50.50 million N/A N/A

CloudCommerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lavoro.

Summary

Lavoro beats CloudCommerce on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CloudCommerce

(Get Free Report)

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

About Lavoro

(Get Free Report)

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for CloudCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.