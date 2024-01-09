Head-To-Head Review: EQT (NYSE:EQT) vs. SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

EQT has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. SandRidge Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. EQT pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SandRidge Energy pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. EQT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and SandRidge Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQT $7.50 billion 2.10 $1.77 billion $7.40 5.16 SandRidge Energy $254.26 million 1.99 $242.17 million $4.42 3.09

This table compares EQT and SandRidge Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy. SandRidge Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EQT and SandRidge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQT 1 4 10 0 2.60 SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

EQT presently has a consensus target price of $45.93, suggesting a potential upside of 20.21%. Given EQT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe EQT is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.4% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of EQT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EQT and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQT 35.29% 7.25% 3.95% SandRidge Energy 96.17% 19.53% 15.87%

Summary

EQT beats SandRidge Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

