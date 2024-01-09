Head-To-Head Survey: Electrovaya (ELVA) vs. Its Rivals

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) is one of 62 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Electrovaya to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Electrovaya and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Electrovaya alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrovaya 0 0 2 0 3.00 Electrovaya Competitors 71 529 1100 57 2.65

Electrovaya presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 196.13%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 25.23%. Given Electrovaya’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Electrovaya is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrovaya -6.60% -56.19% -9.69% Electrovaya Competitors -542.26% -22.36% -13.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Electrovaya and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

39.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electrovaya and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Electrovaya $44.06 million -$1.48 million N/A Electrovaya Competitors $708.12 million $73.79 million 1.05

Electrovaya’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Electrovaya.

Summary

Electrovaya peers beat Electrovaya on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Electrovaya Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electrovaya Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including warehouse forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties. The company was formerly known as Electrofuel Inc. and changed its name to Electrovaya Inc. in March 2002. Electrovaya Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.