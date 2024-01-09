Head to Head Survey: Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) & LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK)

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) and LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Sientra has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LogicMark has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of Sientra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of LogicMark shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sientra shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of LogicMark shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sientra $90.55 million 0.08 -$73.31 million ($5.57) -0.11 LogicMark $11.92 million 0.12 -$6.93 million ($10.05) -0.10

This table compares Sientra and LogicMark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

LogicMark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sientra. Sientra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicMark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sientra and LogicMark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sientra -65.93% N/A -40.45% LogicMark -82.71% -36.86% -30.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sientra and LogicMark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sientra 0 1 1 0 2.50 LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sientra presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,112.81%. Given Sientra’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sientra is more favorable than LogicMark.

Summary

Sientra beats LogicMark on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names. The company also provides fat transfer systems; body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; saline filled sizers. It serves to hospitals, surgery centers, plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and other specialties. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

