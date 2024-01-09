HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HRT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised HireRight from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on HireRight in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered HireRight from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.63.

Shares of HRT opened at $12.64 on Friday. HireRight has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 million, a PE ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $188.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.57 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of HireRight by 727.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 472.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

