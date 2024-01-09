Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Cut by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $200.99. 1,198,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,538. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $217.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.41.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

