Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $11.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 39.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 57.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hope Bancorp by 70.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 25,417 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

