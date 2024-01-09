Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,934 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $14,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,507,000 after buying an additional 5,152,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,023,000 after buying an additional 437,656 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,610,000 after buying an additional 47,178 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 2.6% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,630,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,293,000 after buying an additional 40,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,405,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after buying an additional 69,927 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,584 shares of company stock valued at $3,544,856. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HLI traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.92. 22,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,536. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.91. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $123.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLI. UBS Group upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

