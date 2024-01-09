Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Raised to $136.00 at UBS Group

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $124.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of HLI traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.61. 32,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.91. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.51.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. Research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $960,905.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $1,221,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,584 shares of company stock worth $3,544,856 over the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at $1,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

