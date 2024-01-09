Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $54.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.39. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $54.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. Research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 14.7% in the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 147,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.