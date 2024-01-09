Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,341,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,732.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,559,000 after buying an additional 570,233 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.00. 465,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,438. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

