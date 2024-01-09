Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,493 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up about 0.8% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IGF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,087. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $49.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.907 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

