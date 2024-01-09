Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,967,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 152.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IYW traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,089. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $123.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.31.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

