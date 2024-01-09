Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,675,000 after buying an additional 3,246,806 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after buying an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after buying an additional 1,472,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVO traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $106.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,425. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.05 and a 1-year high of $108.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.83. The firm has a market cap of $476.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

