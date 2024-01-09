Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC cut its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. State Street Corp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,300,000 after buying an additional 642,274 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after buying an additional 19,056,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after buying an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,416,206,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price target (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $627.26. 820,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,558. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $595.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $589.19 and its 200-day moving average is $548.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $636.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 81.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,058 shares of company stock valued at $139,620,706. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

