Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Has $9.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,561 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 6.2% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 465,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after buying an additional 84,567 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 531,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 198.5% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 37,098 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,380,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 39,245 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.71. The company had a trading volume of 239,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,115. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.57. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

