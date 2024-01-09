Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,350 Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

HE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.26. 459,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $901.87 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

