Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.56. 16,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,685. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $85.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

