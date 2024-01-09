Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Sells 201 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,666,000 after buying an additional 274,371 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.28. 1,543,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,982,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day moving average of $63.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

