Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Sells 87 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.7% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.5% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE MA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $421.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,329. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $340.21 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.
Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Mastercard Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $455.90.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mastercard
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
