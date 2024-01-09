Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Takes Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,000. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up 1.4% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ELS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $69.64. 53,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,213. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $74.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.29%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

