HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Purchased by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,655 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in HP by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.32. 3,717,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,718,252. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. HP’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HPQ. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

