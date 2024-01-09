Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Hubbell by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.14.

Hubbell Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $322.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $340.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.02.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,860.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

