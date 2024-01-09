HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HUBS traded up $7.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $564.87. 96,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,928. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.27. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.29 and a 12 month high of $593.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.57.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at $256,473,579.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock worth $20,978,655 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

