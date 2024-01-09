Hudson Capital Management LLC Acquires 38,691 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,691 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in AT&T by 2,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 60.0% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $16.89. 15,653,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,360,238. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

