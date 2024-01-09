Hudson Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,705 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in eBay in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.58.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.13. 2,056,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,270,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

